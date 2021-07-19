Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post earnings per share of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.13). Azul posted earnings of ($2.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Azul by 46.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56. Azul has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

