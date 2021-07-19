Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $983.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.3% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

