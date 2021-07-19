Baker Hughes’ (BKR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950,000.00. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.