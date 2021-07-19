Balancer (BAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.96 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $118.87 million and approximately $29.96 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $17.12 or 0.00055778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013027 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00769933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

