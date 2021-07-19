Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Bâloise stock opened at $172.75 on Monday. Bâloise has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $178.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75.

Bâloise Company Profile

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

