Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,262,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,489,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $315.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

