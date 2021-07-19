Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,598 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 3,455.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 507,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $13.59 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CD. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

