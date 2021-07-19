Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,598 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 3,455.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,824,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,278,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,023.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 507,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $13.59 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06.
Several brokerages have commented on CD. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
