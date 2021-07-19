Bank of Montreal Can Has $78,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 177.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 962.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,160 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE FFC opened at $22.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.