Bank of Montreal Can Has $81,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,845,000 after purchasing an additional 345,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 201,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $68.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

