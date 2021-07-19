Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $14,712,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OUT has been the topic of several research reports. upped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

