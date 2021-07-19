Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,616 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

