Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HT opened at $9.76 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $381.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.