Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.27 Million Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 117,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

MCRB opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

