Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of American Finance Trust worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after buying an additional 225,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFIN stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $918.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

