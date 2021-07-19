Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Momo were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Momo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Momo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,160,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 403,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Momo by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 667,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at $3,481,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

