Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,781 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $10,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $3,166,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

