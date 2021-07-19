Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $18.31 on Friday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bank7 during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

