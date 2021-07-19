Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

