Barclays Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$51.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,682,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.