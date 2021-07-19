Barclays PLC Buys 6,038 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 2,023.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.65 on Monday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other PCSB Financial news, insider Dominick Petramale sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $42,161.50. Also, SVP Carol F. Bray sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $105,456.00. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

