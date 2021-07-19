Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 175.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $60.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $912.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,574 shares of company stock worth $9,084,300 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.