Barclays PLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 229.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Sohu.com worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 3,259.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth $3,454,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $23.54 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $925.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.