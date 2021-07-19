Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tredegar worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tredegar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tredegar by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tredegar by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tredegar by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

