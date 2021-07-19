Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capstar Financial worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In related news, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,860.00. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,640 shares of company stock valued at $620,153 and sold 7,500 shares valued at $153,225. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

