Barclays PLC Sells 298 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $3,903,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 55,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after buying an additional 100,790 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASND opened at $121.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

