Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3652 dividend. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

