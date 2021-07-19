Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GMVHF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16. Entain has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

