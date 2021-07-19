Barclays Trims ASOS (LON:ASC) Target Price to GBX 5,000

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,872.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

