Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,281,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

