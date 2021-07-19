Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,470 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

