Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.06.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

