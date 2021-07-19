Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 36,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.94 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

