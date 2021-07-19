Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $1,532,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $149.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $160.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,660 shares of company stock worth $8,594,737 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.