Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

