Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$297.57” Price Target for Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF)

Berenberg Bank set a $297.57 price objective on Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $297.57 on Friday. Esker has a 12-month low of $243.91 and a 12-month high of $303.15.
About Esker
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.