Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$297.57” Price Target for Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF)

Berenberg Bank set a $297.57 price objective on Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $297.57 on Friday. Esker has a 12-month low of $243.91 and a 12-month high of $303.15.

About Esker

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

