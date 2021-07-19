BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Update

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BRRGF remained flat at $$3.50 on Monday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

