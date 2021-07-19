Berkshire Hathaway Inc Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,687,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450,914 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.7% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 8.71% of U.S. Bancorp worth $7,172,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. 332,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,072. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

