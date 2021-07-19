BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00773214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

