Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,707 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.24% of Beyond Meat worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $731,281.23. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,244. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $124.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.92. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

