Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BYLOF has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Big Yellow Group stock remained flat at $$19.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

