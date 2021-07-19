Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,104,101 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 11.2% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned approximately 1.85% of Caterpillar worth $2,355,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $6.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.53. 272,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

