BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,900 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 379,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BHTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. 228,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,209. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioHiTech Global will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

