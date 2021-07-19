Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 36.2% in June

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 38,260,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 124.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,524,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 322,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,511,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

