Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in June

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,549,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 3,228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 51,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,244. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.