Bismuth Price Tops $0.0931 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $188.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,672,561 coins and its circulating supply is 21,584,045 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

