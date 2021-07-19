Bitcoin SV Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $233.87 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $119.83 or 0.00391896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,575.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.49 or 0.01358873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00086112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003548 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,791,458 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.