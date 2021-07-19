BitDegree Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $242.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $528,758.97 and $242.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013165 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.70 or 0.00770477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

