BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BJRI traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. 38,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,298. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $952.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after acquiring an additional 235,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after acquiring an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

