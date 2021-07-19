Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,445 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $14,095,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $10.12 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

