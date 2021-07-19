BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Position Lessened by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYI opened at $14.99 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

